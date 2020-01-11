|
Michael SchwarzNoted documentary filmmaker Michael Schwarz, loving husband of Kiki Kapany and devoted father to daughters Ari and Misha, passed away Dec. 1 at age 66 at his home in Menlo Park, CA. Michael's broad body of work earned almost every major broadcast journalism award, propelled by his conviction that "a true story, honestly told, can change lives." Born 1953 in Woodmere, NY, and a Yale alumnus, Michael brought passion and integrity to his work at Granada Television, KQED, and his and Kiki's production company, Kikim Media. In addition to his adoring wife and partner of 30 years and his daughters, Michael is survived by his mother Bobbie Schwarz, sister Debbie Funderburk, numerous loving extended family members, and a legion of admiring friends and colleagues around the globe. A memorial service will be held on Wed. Jan. 15 at Stanford Memorial Church, 4:30 – 5:30pm. Donations to his ongoing educational project Science Bytes welcomed at kikim.com/project/science-bytes.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020