Services Duggan's Serra Mortuary 500 Westlake Avenue Daly City , CA 94014 650-756-4500 Resources More Obituaries for Michael Scolieri Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael Scolieri

Obituary Condolences Michael Pasquale Scolieri October 30, 1921 ~ May 7, 2019 Michael Pasquale Scolieri was lost to us on May 7th. He endured a brief, but daunting, battle with cancer. He died peacefully, surrounded by people he loved.



He had reached deep into the reservoirs of strength and tenacity, assets he had accumulated over his lifetime. The middle child of nine, in an Italian, immigrant family, he learned to be part of life, not just a spectator. As a participant in the everyday chores of life and the responsibilities of caring for one another, he was always there. His Mom, Josephine (nee Spada) could depend on him to help. "Help" was an all-important word to Michael.



He helped his family, there, in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. He did everyday chores and carried twenty-five pound sacks of flour home for his mother. Admittedly, he was motivated by the thought of her homemade ravioli. He had the good fortune to be awarded a private sponsorship to Washington and Jefferson College, where he pretty much majored in football.



The attack on Pearl Harbor prompted his enlistment into the United States Navy. He was quickly promoted to officer status and saw most of his duty in the Pacific Theatre. As a Lieutenant (JG) and commander of Landing Craft Tank #1090, he and his crew delivered vehicles, tanks and equipment onto the beaches of Japanese-held islands. While at sea, commander and crew survived a storm-tossed sinking of the 300 foot ship; twelve life-jacketed sailors, tied together, floating in the very large Pacific Ocean; a night to remember. He was awarded the WWII Victory Medal, American Theater, Asiatic-Pacific Theater and Philippine Liberation Ribbons.



Fortunately for us, Michael's return from the Philippines included a stopover in San Francisco where everyone was celebrating America's victory in the Pacific. With complimentary accommodations at the Fairmont Hotel and showered with restaurant and theatre amenities, he knew he should return as soon as he finished college. And he did.



Bachelor's degree in hand, Michael started out in San Francisco selling typewriters (yes, the manual kind). His skill set as a salesman and Italian good looks soon expanded his horizon. He moved on to offer a full line of commercial office supplies as a company salesman. He optimistically partnered with his fellow salesman, Frank Simoni, to create their own successful company, Skyline Office Supplies, Inc.



Michael married his first wife, Mary Gregus in 1951. They raised their five children; Michael Scolieri, Jr., Anthony Scolieri, Mark Scolieri, Monica Scolieri and Carla Scolieri in San Francisco and in Santa Rosa.





In 1993, Michael married the love of his life, Pamela Rhodes. Both entrepreneurs, they adjusted busy, business schedules to find time for the important things in life; bocce, friends, family, red wine, ravioli, art…

Michael retired in 2000 concurrent with the sale of the Skyline Supply Company. Freedom in retirement allowed annual, month-long trips in Italy with Pamela for over a decade. As Facilities Director for their annual art workshops, Michael made sure that everyone was happy; his best talent, surely. He enjoyed a single-malt scotch, or two, weekly deliveries of homemade cookies and riotous games of cribbage. He tended his home garden and the garden at Telegraph Hill.

Michael and Pamela enjoyed many trips and adventures together, the company and camaraderie of good friends and the best of companionship; simply helping and caring for one another and sharing in one another's successes.

There will be a simple, graveside service, with Veteran's honors, at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, in Colma, June 27th at noon.

In lieu of flowers, we're sure that Michael would prefer a donation to Telegraph Hill Neighborhood Center (www.telhi.org) or The Lymphoma Research Foundation (www.lymphoma.org).





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries