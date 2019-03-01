Michael Vernon Sharff Michael died peacefully on February 21, 2019 at age 78 after a lengthy illness. He was a loving husband to Rose (predeceased), and stepfather to Tony, David, and Michael. He is predeceased by his parents Alice and Roy Sharff and his aunt Margaret Keohane. His aunt and uncle, Eva and Bud Patterson took extraordinary care of him over many years. He is survived by his niece Lisa Downing , his nephew Tom Downing, and his cousin Janice Lauinger. He was lovingly cared for over the last 15 years by Dolores Talapian.

Michael was known for his kindness and generosity to friends and strangers alike. He will be greatly missed. A Memorial Mass will be offered for Michael at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, at St. Agnes Church, 1025 Masonic Ave,S.F., with interment service following at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.

In lieu of flowers, friends may make a donation to Meals on Wheels or St. Agnes Church in Michael's memory.

www.halstedngray.com

