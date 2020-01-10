San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
Committal
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
Holy Cross Cemetery
1500 Old Mission Road
Colma, CA
Michael Siewert


1948 - 2020
Michael Siewert Obituary
Michael A. Siewert

March 8, 1948 ~ January 9, 2020

Passed away on January 9, 2020 at the age of 71 after a lengthy illness. Beloved son of the late Harry Siewert, Sr. and the late Bernice Siewert; brother of the late Harry Jr. and the late Daniel. Survived by his loving step-mother, Elsie; brother, Tim; and sisters: Linda and Debra and their families. He will be greatly missed.
Friends are invited to visit on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:30am and attend a Funeral Service at 11am all at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. Committal to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1500 Old Mission Road, Colma.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 13, 2020
