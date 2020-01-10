|
|
Michael A. Siewert
March 8, 1948 ~ January 9, 2020Passed away on January 9, 2020 at the age of 71 after a lengthy illness. Beloved son of the late Harry Siewert, Sr. and the late Bernice Siewert; brother of the late Harry Jr. and the late Daniel. Survived by his loving step-mother, Elsie; brother, Tim; and sisters: Linda and Debra and their families. He will be greatly missed.
Friends are invited to visit on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:30am and attend a Funeral Service at 11am all at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. Committal to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1500 Old Mission Road, Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 13, 2020