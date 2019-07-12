|
Michael G. SinclairMichael (Mike) G. Sinclair Passed on Monday July 8, 2019 at the age of 66. Proud Son of Lue Mohr, Brother to Rodney Sinclair, Father to Mishel Sinclair (Gerald Coppin), Michael Sinclair Jr. and the most Loving Grandfather to Bella, Trey and Gia Coppin. Known for being a talker with a wild story to share. Many of them about his days working as a Pressman, playing pins and having a drink at the M&M. We find comfort in knowing he is at peace, playing pool, riding a Harley and catching up with so many missed dear family and friends.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 14, 2019