Michael S Skyler
March 1, 1943 to May 24, 2020
Michael Skyler pased away at home surrounded by his loving family after losing his battle against glioblastoma. It was a tough year but Michael took on the challenge with remarkable spirit and courage
Please visit Michael's Memorial site:
www.tributes.com/MichaelSheldonSkyler



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
