Michael George Socash
February 26, 1927 - August 17, 2019Mike passed away at the age of 92. He was born in Bakerstown, PA, son of Michael and Mary Socash. In 1944, he joined the US Navy during WWII and served on the USS Schenck, a destroyer in the North Atlantic. In 1950, he graduated from Duquesne University with a degree in Education and received his Masters Degree in student counseling from Westminster College. He taught math and science in Middle and High Schools in Pennsylvania and Ohio to finally retire after teaching at William H. Crocker School in Hillsborough, CA where he received awards for his science team teaching. As a teacher and outdoorsman he took students on yearly camping trips to Echo lake. He loved watching football especially his favorite team the Steelers! He traveled extensively throughout the world and a yearly trip to Mexico was his favorite, mostly with his group of friends known as the "Baja Boys". He was a dedicated Catholic and active member of St. Bartholomew parish and a devoted volunteer of many charitable organizations including St. Vincent de Paul Society. He is survived by his immediate loving family wife Patricia Dana and her sons, Donald with daughter Shelley, Richard (Carol) with children Taylor, Ryan and Matthew, Peter (Rebecca) with sons Zachary and Nathan. His daughters, Julie Socash and Danielle Haberstroh (Marty) with grandchildren Natalie, Nicole and Jason. His sister, Mary Ann, brothers Ron (Barbara), Rege (Dickie), preceded in death by brother Ray (Florence). Services will take place on Saturday, October 19, 11:00 am, St. Bartholomew Church, San Mateo. Donations can be made to VA Palo Alto or Mission Hospice San Mateo.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019