Michael Joseph Spohn

April 28, 1958 - September 11, 2020

Michael Spohn died suddenly September 11, 2020, in the arms of his beloved son Brendan, of cardiac arrest, at age 62. He is survived in life by his devoted wife of 34 years, Carol, and by his son Brendan, 25; by his siblings Catherine Wolff (Tobias), Vincent, Mary Romo (Michael) and Richard (Katherine Ramage); and by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws. He was pre-deceased by his parents, William and Mary Spohn, and by his brother William.



Michael was ever the proud son of San Francisco, a graduate of Star of the Sea Grammar School and of St. Ignatius College Preparatory. He attended the University of Notre Dame and in 1980 graduated from UC Berkeley in Environmental Studies. He was already an ardent environmentalist, having founded the Ambient Club at St. Ignatius and helped organize Earth Day demonstrations at San Francisco Civic Center in its very first year (1970) and for many years thereafter. He was a realtor and real estate investor, but considered his happiest time his service as a Boy Scoutmaster, most fitting for a third-generation Eagle Scout (Troop 15). His proudest life's preoccupation, however, was his wonderful son Brendan.



Michael was renowned for his infectious exuberance, gregariousness and irrepressible laugh, which could turn to a cackle as the theme warranted. He was an accomplished raconteur on a wide range of subjects, but also a kind, devoted and solicitous uncle-counselor to fascinated and appreciative juniors. Cancer had hit him at age six months, leaving him with but one kidney for his journey through life. He struggled periodically with a range of health problems and challenges, which in the end contributed to his death.



His family continues to plumb its unfathomable grief over Michael's sudden departure and the ghostly hole it has left in our hearts. A private service will be held when we can all get together again. May the Lord grant his soul peace.



