|
|
Michael Joseph Strenski
August 4, 1948 - March 8, 2020Michael Joseph Strenski passed away in Rocklin, California on Sunday, March 8, 2020 following a long illness. He was 71 years old.
Michael was born to John and Rita Mae (O'Connor) Strenski on August 4, 1948 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Michael was the middle child, arriving between brothers John and Greg. Michael graduated from Premontre High School before getting his degree from the University of Notre Dame.
In 1986 Michael moved from Wisconsin to California where he happily remained for the rest of his life. Michael worked in the insurance industry, finishing his career with Andreini and Company in 2009. Michael loved golf, the Green Bay Packers, the music of Steely Dan and Bob Dylan, but above all else, his family.
Michael is survived by his wife Jill, brother Greg, sons Michael and Christopher, stepson Shawn (Kresal), stepdaughter Stacey (Cameron), and granddaughter Olivia (Sowers).
Michael's ashes will be scattered in the Pacific Ocean, per his wishes.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2020