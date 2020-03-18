Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Strenski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Strenski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Strenski Obituary
Michael Joseph Strenski

August 4, 1948 - March 8, 2020

Michael Joseph Strenski passed away in Rocklin, California on Sunday, March 8, 2020 following a long illness. He was 71 years old.

Michael was born to John and Rita Mae (O'Connor) Strenski on August 4, 1948 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Michael was the middle child, arriving between brothers John and Greg. Michael graduated from Premontre High School before getting his degree from the University of Notre Dame.

In 1986 Michael moved from Wisconsin to California where he happily remained for the rest of his life. Michael worked in the insurance industry, finishing his career with Andreini and Company in 2009. Michael loved golf, the Green Bay Packers, the music of Steely Dan and Bob Dylan, but above all else, his family.

Michael is survived by his wife Jill, brother Greg, sons Michael and Christopher, stepson Shawn (Kresal), stepdaughter Stacey (Cameron), and granddaughter Olivia (Sowers).

Michael's ashes will be scattered in the Pacific Ocean, per his wishes.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -