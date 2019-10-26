|
Michael Urge
January 1, 1939 - October17, 2019At age 80, Michael passed away on October 17th, 2019 in Santa Rosa, California.
Mike learned the woodworking trade quite naturally from his father who owned a cabinet shop. He commuted from Santa Rosa to San Francisco where he worked as an apprentice and became a journeyman under the guidance of Christopherson Stair and Handrail. He continued to pursue the wood working trade and eventually started his own shop. He was in business for 51 years. His shop contained a myriad of professional machines with which he made beautiful circular stairs and handrails for homes and businesses in the greater Bay Area.
He is survived by his loving wife, Gail and two sons Donald and Michael and, many friends. He will be remembered for his kind, sweet and generous nature, his direct conversation style, his love of close friends and their generosity toward him, an appreciation of good food and all things beautiful, his superior wood work and strong work ethic. Friends and family are invited to the funeral service and celebration of life on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Santa Rosa Memorial Park; 1900 Franklin Avenue in Santa Rosa. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the . More about Michael at srmel.com under Obituaries Tributes.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 27, 2019