Michael J. Vujovich Nov. 17, 1934 ~ May 12, 2019 Michael J. Vujovich was born on November 17, 1934, in Mahanoy City, PA, to Jelena and Jovan Vujovich.

After moving from Pennsylvania to San Francisco, CA, via Triangle Lake, Oregon, Mike spent his formative years in San Francisco where he graduated from George Washington High School and City College of San Francisco. He married Norene Entwistle and began a career as an engineer with the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans). Mike also proudly served in the U.S. Air Force on active duty from October, 1957, to November, 1962.

Mike was a very passionate person and had a zest for life. He loved playing stand-up bass with The Veseli Seljaci Tamburitza Orchestra which he did for over 20 years with dates all over the country. He also played bass locally in a group called Dunav. Mike was very interested in world history, politics and many other subjects, which he loved discussing with friends and family. He and Maryann also loved spending time at the beach in Oregon, with his family, going crabbing, clamming and just relaxing in nature.

Mike is survived by his loving son and daughter, Steven & Michele (Jake), his grandchildren, Nolan and Kaelyn, his sisters, Jean Olson (Jerry) and Danica Hendrickson (Jack), his partner of 24 years, Maryann Cao, and many other family members who loved him very much. He was pre-deceased by his former wife, Norene.

Services will be held at the Serbian Cemetery, 1801 Hillside Blvd, Colma, CA 94014 on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Dacha luncheon to follow at the Serbian Benevolent Society Hall located on site.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 17 to May 19, 2019