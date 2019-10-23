|
|
Michael "Bones" Weidenfeld
September 24, 1947 - October 20, 2019Michael Alan Weidenfeld, 72, died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his home surrounded by family after a battle with leukemia.
He leaves his ex wife of 30 years, Judi; his son, Jesse and his wife Ashley; his daughter, Zoe; his brother, Kalman; His companion Helene Mitauer; and many close friends.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, the son of Bernard and Edith Weidenfeld, Mike, aka "Bones" went on to graduate from Olney High School. He attended Temple University before moving out West to Los Angeles. He was an electrical engineer and worked for a variety of companies before retiring two years ago. He was a kind, generous and loving man who had a passion for sports and music.
A funeral service will be held on October 24th at the Oshman Family JCC in Palo Alto at 1pm immediately followed by a reception at Shoreline Lake American Bistro in Mountain View.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 24, 2019