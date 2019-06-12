Michael Evan Zlot July 1, 1974 - June 10, 2019 Michael was born at Mount Zion Hospital in San Francisco. He is the third son of Mary and Harold Zlot of Ross California and youngest brother of Andrew and Jefferey Zlot of Marin County. Michael grew up in the town of Ross and graduated from Ross School and Redwood High School. Despite being born with cerebral palsy Michael became an avid sports-fan, participating in little league baseball and downhill skiing at Squaw Valley. He also nurtured a passion for professional sports and was a dedicated fan of the Oakland A's and Dallas Cowboys to the chagrin of his friends and siblings. His dedication to sports was matched only by his loyalty in relationships. Michael was a steadfast friend and a loyal brother and son. Michael attended both the University of the Pacific and the University of Las Vegas. While in Las Vegas Michael was able to combine his sharp business skills with his love of sports, and this passion continued for years until his death. Michael is survived by his mother and father Mary & Harold, brothers Andrew (Angela) & Jeffery (Connie), and nephews Jacob, Sam and Noah. There will be a private service on June 13 at Mount Tamalpais Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Rodef Shalom Mental Health Initiative & the Young Adult Family Center at UCSF Foundation attention: Dr. Kim Norman.

