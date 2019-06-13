Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michaela Rock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michaela Rock

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michaela Rock Obituary
Sister Michaela Rock, CSJ

August 31, 1938—June 7, 2019

Sister Michaela was born in San Francisco, to Joseph and Dorothy Rock. She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange in 1956 and began her ministry as a schoolteacher. She served many years in health care, including at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Sr. Michaela's sense of humor made life more fun wherever she was.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Sr. Michaela on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10:30 am in the Motherhouse Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to support the Sisters' ongoing ministries and sent to the Development office at 440 S. Batavia Street, Orange CA 92868.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.