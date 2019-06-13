|
|
Sister Michaela Rock, CSJ
August 31, 1938—June 7, 2019Sister Michaela was born in San Francisco, to Joseph and Dorothy Rock. She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange in 1956 and began her ministry as a schoolteacher. She served many years in health care, including at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Sr. Michaela's sense of humor made life more fun wherever she was.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Sr. Michaela on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10:30 am in the Motherhouse Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to support the Sisters' ongoing ministries and sent to the Development office at 440 S. Batavia Street, Orange CA 92868.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 16, 2019