Michele Prisk ErquiagaMichele Prisk Erquiaga died in Alameda on July 19. Born September 9, 1957, in Pontiac, Illinois, she grew up in Libertyville, Illinois, eldest of (the late) John and Louise Prisk's five children.
After graduating from Western Illinois University, Michele married Steven Erquiaga in 1983, settling with him in Oakland, then in Alameda, where their daughter, Nina, was born. They were a musician-couple, Steve a professional, Michele a dedicated amateur who played flute in Oakland's Prometheus Symphony Orchestra. Her love of music led her to the San Francisco Symphony's marketing department, which she served for two decades, eventually as director. From there Michele became a fundraiser for St. Mary's College in Moraga, guiding efforts to attract and recognize donors.
Michele seemed to have won her battle with cancer. A recurrence ended her life but failed to defeat her. For in the memories she leaves and the love she continues to inspire, Michele proves life is always stronger. Her many friends ask that your thoughts be with those closest to her: Steve and Nina, and her sisters and brothers, Sherrie, Terry, Chad, and Jeff. A memorial service begins at 5pm on August 4, at Chapel of the Chimes, 4499 Piedmont Ave, Oakland. Donations may be made to Ovarian Cancer Donation/.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 28, 2019