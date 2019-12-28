Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel of the Highlands
194 Millwood Drive
Millbrae, CA 94030
(650) 588-5116
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapel of the Highlands
194 Millwood Drive
Millbrae, CA 94030
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Dunstan Catholic Church
1133 Broadway
Millbrae, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelina Bosso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelina Bosso


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michelina Bosso Obituary
Michelina Bosso

December 16, 1925 – December 26, 2019

Passed away peacefully at the age of 94. Born in Mosta, Malta to Peter Tanti and Anna Tonna, she arrived with her family in the United States in 1953. After a couple of years in Detroit, she moved to San Francisco where she met Joseph I. Bosso. They were married on December 26, 1959, and enjoyed a wonderful life together with their 3 children in the Portola District at Saint Elizabeth's Parish. On her 60th wedding anniversary, Michelina is now reunited with her loving husband Joseph who passed in 2013.
Michelina is survived by sons Joseph M. Bosso (Natalie), Steven Bosso (Dana), and daughter Liz Rodriguez (Ricci). Devoted Nana to grandchildren Jason, Danielle, Michelle, Benjamin, and Veronica. Sister to the late Victoria (Carmel - deceased) Grech and Manuel (Mary) Tanti, survived by sisters Carmen (James – deceased) Attard, Mary Ann (Charles – deceased) Farrugia, and brothers Frank (Patricia) Tanti and Joe (Frances) Tanti. Also survived by her many nieces and nephews.
Michelina was a deeply religious woman and lived her life simply, happily, and true to her Catholic faith. She had a special devotion for Saint Anthony. Mom made our home a happy one with plenty of good meals, laughter, and care. She loved her dogs and her "grand-dogs" and "grand-cats". Above all, Michelina always put her family first and we have been so blessed to have her in our lives.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, January 2 after 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae, with a Vigil service at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, January 3 at 10:00 AM at Saint Dunstan Catholic Church, 1133 Broadway in Millbrae. Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel of the Highlands
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -