Michelina Bosso
December 16, 1925 – December 26, 2019Passed away peacefully at the age of 94. Born in Mosta, Malta to Peter Tanti and Anna Tonna, she arrived with her family in the United States in 1953. After a couple of years in Detroit, she moved to San Francisco where she met Joseph I. Bosso. They were married on December 26, 1959, and enjoyed a wonderful life together with their 3 children in the Portola District at Saint Elizabeth's Parish. On her 60th wedding anniversary, Michelina is now reunited with her loving husband Joseph who passed in 2013.
Michelina is survived by sons Joseph M. Bosso (Natalie), Steven Bosso (Dana), and daughter Liz Rodriguez (Ricci). Devoted Nana to grandchildren Jason, Danielle, Michelle, Benjamin, and Veronica. Sister to the late Victoria (Carmel - deceased) Grech and Manuel (Mary) Tanti, survived by sisters Carmen (James – deceased) Attard, Mary Ann (Charles – deceased) Farrugia, and brothers Frank (Patricia) Tanti and Joe (Frances) Tanti. Also survived by her many nieces and nephews.
Michelina was a deeply religious woman and lived her life simply, happily, and true to her Catholic faith. She had a special devotion for Saint Anthony. Mom made our home a happy one with plenty of good meals, laughter, and care. She loved her dogs and her "grand-dogs" and "grand-cats". Above all, Michelina always put her family first and we have been so blessed to have her in our lives.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, January 2 after 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae, with a Vigil service at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, January 3 at 10:00 AM at Saint Dunstan Catholic Church, 1133 Broadway in Millbrae. Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 1, 2020