Michie(Mochizuki)Endow
January 23, 1922 - March 24, 2019Born January 23, 1922 in Fresno, California. Passed away on March 24, 2019 at age 97.
Michie was preceded in death by her husband, Norio Endow. She was a loving wife for 57 years. She was a devoted mother to their children, Karen (Endow) Matsumoto and Ricky Endow. She was a doting grandmother to Michie Matsumoto, Nori (Matsumoto) Conner and Kyle Endow. She was predeceased by all of her siblings.
A private service was held on April 7, 2019. She is interred and reunited with her husband, Norio, at Sunset View Cemetery in El Cerrito, California.
Donations in her name may be made to or the Parkinson's Foundation
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019