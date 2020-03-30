|
Michiko TaguchiWith sorrow, the family of Michiko Taguchi announces her passing on March 1, 2020. Michiko was born to Hanae and Kaizou Imada in Isleton, CA in 1931. Yasuko was her older sister and her younger brother was Isuke. Michiko spent a happy childhood with the Niikawa's in Hatsukaichi, Japan. However, since Hatsukaichi is located on the outskirts of Hiroshima, Michiko witnessed the U.S. WWII atomic bomb attack and its aftermath. As a teenager, she traveled to San Francisco to join her mother & sister in the U.S. After graduating from Heald's Business College, she worked at Crown, Cork & Seal Corporation. Her mother was housekeeper for Mr. Russell Gowans, the president of this company, and his wife, Lorraine. In 1956, Michiko married Jiro Taguchi and their daughter, Aileen was born the following year. Michiko & Yasuko's families spent many fun vacations together. With her friends, Michiko enjoyed the Japanese arts of ikebana, shuji, and koto, walking around Spreckles Lake in Golden Gate Park, trips to casinos, and of course, going shopping. She also helped her brother-in-law and wife, Hanji & Yoshiko Taguchi, by running the Rika Jewelry Store in the Japan Center. In 2010, Michiko suffered a major stroke. With typical perseverance, she learned to walk again. Michiko & Jiro had just started a new life in Arizona, close to their daughter, when she was struck down with pneumonia. We miss her.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020