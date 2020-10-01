Mike Velmir Breber



Mike Breber, 94, passed away peacefully in his home in Orinda on September 28th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife Louise Marotta Breber, three daughters and a son and eight grandchildren.



Mike came to North America from Croatia as a young man to seek a better life. He first set roots in Montreal, Canada where he earned his degree at McGill University. He began his career at Air Liquide Canada and after ten years launched his own consulting and auditing business as a sole proprietor CPA. He eventually moved to San Francisco with the family to become President and CEO of Air Liquide North America, launching his second career. Over more than thirty years, Mike played a crucial role in shaping Air Liquide, helping to position it to address a changing future. Mike was an achiever and a warrior. He was a fierce competitor on the tennis court and loved playing golf with his wife and friends. He was especially proud when at 89, he played his age.



Mike led his life with integrity, purpose and kindness. He took great care of his family, instilled strong values and personal commitment to service. He started family traditions that will continue for many generations. Mike created a legacy to be proud of and he will be missed by many. A private remembrance was held with family on Friday October 2nd to celebrate his life.



