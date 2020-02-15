|
Mildred Chin GeeLoving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Sunday Feb. 9, 2020 at the age of 107. Preceded in death in 1969 by her loving husband James. Mildred came to San Francisco in 1933 at the age of 20 and not being able to reunite with her mother until 1958. Mildred worked as an expert seamstress when she found time.
Mildred loved to cook especially for her children for all the Chinese holidays; doing all the grocery shopping herself in Chinatown and carrying them home climbing up 3 flights of stairs". Hom Joong and Gai Loong were her favorite dishes to cook. Everyone in the family looked forward to these treats.
She is survived by her 7 children: Harry (Pat), Jeannie (Mel), Jadin (Paul), Janice, June (Stephen), Joann (Ryan), Gary (Nancy). 19 grandchildren, 36 great-grand children and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations to San Francisco Chinese Hospital at 845 Jackson St., San Francisco, CA 94133 in memory of Mildred Chin Gee
Service Sunday, 10:30 am. February 23, 2020 at Green Street Mortuary, 649 Green St. San Francisco. Interment at Look San Cemetery, Daly City, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020