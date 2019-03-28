Mimi Newman Mimi Newman died peacefully on March 24, 2019 with her three children by her side. Born in Reno, Nevada, on July 22, 1933, she was the daughter of Leo and Ro Ginsburg and is survived by her brother David Ginsburg (Pam) and children Denise, Gary (Anne) and Todd (Roberta) and adored grandchildren, Brooke, Brad, Lindsey, and Jessica.

She graduated from Castilleja in Palo Alto, CA and Stevens College in Missouri, where she studied interior design and Asian art.

Raising her family in Greenbrae, Mimi spent many years volunteering for Florence Crittenton and Kentfield School Districts.

She cherished her friends and her work colleagues at the law firm of Coblentz, Patch, Duffy and Bass, where she spent 28 years as a devoted employee.

Spending a year in a full body cast at the age of 15, Mimi's will and determination never let her body and immobility stop her from enjoying life to the fullest which included treasured annual trips to Lake Tahoe and rafting down the Truckee River.

A consummate hostess and expert cook, Mimi's family and friends always came first. Never missing an occasion to celebrate, she welcomed everyone to her home with her legendary graciousness, always adding an extra flair.

A bridge and Mahjong aficionado, an avid Bay Area sports fan, she never had enough sunshine , never met a Grey Goose she didn't like and gave true meaning to the phrase, "shop until you drop".

A Summer Celebration of Mimi will take place in Lake Tahoe. Much thanks to the Staff at Aegis Living of Corte Madera, and Hospice by the Bay.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary