|
|
Milford "Mel" Patsel
May 1, 1936- December 2, 2019Everyone knew Mel. Whether they were a window washer or corporate CEO, he greeted all he encountered with a handshake and a witty icebreaker that was sure to bring a smile to their faces. He lived for the smiles.
After graduating from high school, Mel ventured out on a brief stint in the U.S. Navy, followed by several jobs throughout San Francisco. He joined the San Francisco Fire Department in 1964 where he found career success for over 25 years alongside many lifelong friends. Mel was promoted to Lieutenant and retired as a Captain in 1992.
A lifelong "joiner", Mel was a member of the Order of Odd Fellows, participated in He'e Nalu Outrigger Canoe Club, the Marin Model A Club, The Fire Department Toy Program and a host of others clubs, associations, committees and volunteer organizations. One of Mel's favorite clubs was the South End Rowing Club located near Aquatic Park along the San Francisco Bay. He loved to swim in the Bay, and did so as often as possible with fellow members.
Mel is survived by his wife, Ronnae, his three children Ken Patsel, Kevin Patsel and Melanie (Patsel) Mullinax, as well as Ronnae's children, Corie (Schuetz) Benveniste, Dayna (Schuetz) Thompson and Ronald Schuetz (deceased). Mel also leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
A celebration of Mel's life will be held in January. The family encourages stories, videos and anecdotes from Mel's friends and family on Facebook under "Mel Patsel Tribute" page. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the San Francisco Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation at 1139 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94103 or sffcpf.org.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019