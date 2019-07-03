Milton Norman Frankel It is with great sadness that the family of Milton N. Frankel announces his passing on June 3, 2019 at the age of 89 in Walnut Creek, CA.



Milt was born in Oakland and grew up in Oakland/San Francisco. His parents were Rubin Richard Frankel and Regina Ruth Frankel. His siblings, Sheldon Frankel and Noreen Luce, preceded him in death.



He graduated from George Washington High School and then attended trade school to study electronics that launched a life long career in television. He also served in the army as a radio repairman. Starting in 1950 he worked behind the scenes as cameraman and floorman at KRON and then KGO. At KGO he worked on live studio shows with television personalities, Tennessee Ernie Ford, Gypsy Rose Lee and Jack Lalanne. Later he moved on as engineer at KQED for 33 years and retired at age 70.



Hobbies included working as the Lighting Director at the Monterey Jazz Festival for 30 years (1958-1988) where he earned the nickname "Prince of Darkness". He was also an avid ham radio operator, enjoyed tinkering with every kind of gadget and hosting Saturday morning coffee on his patio so that his neighbors could test their FRS radios for emergency preparedness. He was well known for his amazing secret recipes for spare ribs and homemade dill pickles. Gardening was a passion as he was proud of his many citrus trees and tomato plants.



Milt has been described by friends as quirky and "one in a million" with a funny sense of humor. He was a loving dog owner of Eddie who he said took good care of him and introduced him to many great friends at the Rossmoor Dog Park.



Milt is predeceased by his loving wife, Gwendolyn Evans Frankel and survived by his devoted children, Sam Frankel, Barbara Frankel Feinberg (Louis Feinberg) and Jennifer Frankel. He was very close to his two grandchildren, Benjamin Feinberg (Miwa) and Elliot Feinberg (Isabella) and great grandchildren, Sarah and Sophie. He also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 14, 2019