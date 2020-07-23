Milton John Panagotacos

November 11, 1946 - July 15, 2020Resident of Lafayette, California

Passed away peacefully July 15, 2020, surrounded by family, at the age of 73. Milton (or "Mr. P," "Coach Milt," "Taco," "Batman," or "Papou") was born on November 11, 1946 in San Francisco, California, the youngest of four boys born to parents John Peter Panagotacos and Constance (Moosios) Panagotacos. Devoted husband to Sharon (Curtin) Panagotacos. Loving father to John (Elizabeth), Nicholas, and Constantine (Natalie). Beloved grandfather of Jacob, Grace, Michael, Leonidas and Marcus. Loyal brother to Peter, James (Diane) and Christopher (deceased). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Milton grew up in San Francisco where he graduated from Lincoln High School in 1964. He was a standout athlete (baseball and football), earning All-City recognition numerous times. He continued his education and sports career at San Francisco City College, and later graduated from San Francisco State University with a degree in physical education. He continued to receive sports accolades during his time playing both baseball and soccer at the collegiate level, including All-Conference goalkeeper. Post-college, he played semi-professional baseball with the Cincinnati Reds organization for a brief period.

While studying at San Francisco City College, he met, courted and eventually married the love of his life, Sharon. Married in the Greek Orthodox Annunciation Cathedral in San Francisco in 1969, they enjoyed over 50 years of marriage. They moved out of San Francisco in 1975 to Orinda, and then to Lafayette in 1977 – the place that would remain Milton's home for the rest of his life. This is also where Milton and Sharon raised their 3 loving sons.

Milton's career included: 20 years of dedicated service in the San Francisco Fire Department (retiring early due to a back injury); 20 years as a high school teacher; and numerous coaching jobs, including head baseball coach at Lincoln High School (where he was previously a student), both baseball and softball coaching positions at St. Mary's College, two stints as the head soccer coach at Campolindo High School, head baseball coach at Mt. Diablo High School and many other local volunteer coaching positions within his community including PONY League, AAU, Little League and various All-Star teams. Coaching was Milton's passion. In the 1980s, Milton started giving private hitting lessons in his backyard batting cage. He was able to work with kids from the greater Lamorinda area over the span of 30+ years. He took great pride following his former students and players into their later stages of life, always rooting for them from the sideline, via phone calls or personal visits to their houses. Milton made many friendships during these lessons, with parents and kids alike, as they saw a sincere, genuine and old-fashioned teacher of the game that often included lessons beyond baseball.

Milton also enjoyed people and would talk to anyone and everyone. And people liked him back. Milton's outgoing and friendly personality led him to meet and keep numerous friendships throughout his life, often adding a new friend any time he left the house, went on vacation or stopped by a garage sale looking for a deal on old baseball cards or collectibles.

Milton lived life to the fullest. He nourished his family and friends with love and care. He was especially devoted to and in admiration of his wife, Sharon. He asked his sons in his last conversations to make sure Sharon got a lot of credit in his obituary for standing by his side and helping raise his three boys. A true act of selflessness and love; his last wishes were to make sure "mom" was thanked and looked after. Their marriage was special. They traveled extensively together, including Africa, Asia, South and Central America, Western and Eastern Europe and almost every state throughout the U.S. Most of all, Milton was proud of his three sons and absolutely adored his five grandchildren. Fortunately, Papou – as they called him – was able to spend a lot of time with his grandchildren in his retirement, taking them on vacations, to ball games, the zoo, shows and working with each of them in the batting cage.

Milton wanted everyone to know he had fully accepted and surrendered his life to Christ. His relationship with the Lord grew especially strong in the final few months of his life. Milton had extreme peace and comfort knowing that whenever God called him, he'd be going home with Him for eternity.

Milton will be deeply missed by all those who were blessed to be in relationship with him.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the Panagotacos family held a private, family-only service at the Ascension Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Oakland, CA. There will be a public celebration of life in Spring 2021. All who knew Milton and the Panagotacos family are welcome. Details TBD. For further Information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745), Alameda Funeral and Cremation Services, Alameda, 510-522-6020



