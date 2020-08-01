Mimy Bennett
Our beloved Mimy
Bennett passed away at home in Mill Valley on July 25th, 2020. Born in Casablanca Morocco, after having lived in many parts of Europe, she spent the second half of her life in SF and Marin County. Loving wife of 64 years to Larry Bennett, she was preceded by her son Eric, survived by her brother Henry in Paris, husband Larry, daughter Linda and 4 grandchildren Shoshana, Zachary, Sarah and Isaac. Mimy will forever be remembered by her remarkable grace, strength and generous spirit. She was an avid outdoor and sunshine enthusiast who warmly greeted people on her daily runs on the Tiburon path.
Mimy cared deeply for the loved ones in her life and was dedicated to uplifting others. She left a lasting impression on everyone that she met with her tremendous beauty, both inside and out. She loved music, was often the life of the party, and spoke multiple languages. She was a deeply faithful person who felt great attachment to Congregation Anshey Sfard in San Francisco and was a member of Congregation Kol Shofar. Please celebrate Mimys life with laughter and kindness to others as she did each day.
Our family is incredibly grateful to everyone who touched her life in some way, she was truly "one in a million" and her presence will be missed by family and friends in Morocco, Spain, Israel and France. Due to the current pandemic, a private service is being held. We look forward to a larger gathering and memorial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.