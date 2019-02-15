Minnette (Hochfeld) Hamerslag January 4, 1925 - February 15, 2019 Minnette Hochfeld Hamerslag was born in Portland, Oregon, Jan 4, 1925 to Sam and Bessie Hochfeld. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Bacteriolgy from the University of Washington. She moved to San Francisco a year after her graduation and met Jay Platt Hamerslag, Jr, soon after her arrival. They were married July 11, 1948, eventually moving to Menlo Park. She and Jay had 3 children, Nancy (Parker), Beth (Weiss) and Steven Hamerslag. She was very active in her community, being involved with PTA, San Francisco Symphony League, Jewish Community Federation, Temple Beth Am in Los Altos, to name a few. Jay and Minnette retired to Rancho Mirage, California in 1989 and she remained living there 10 years after the passing of Jay, in 2003. Moving back to San Mateo in 2013, she lived at the Peninsula Regent, established new friends, reconnected with old ones and loved being close to her family again in the Bay Area. She loved playing bridge, golf and tennis. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a gracious hostess and a fabulous cook.



Preceding in her passing are her beloved husband, Jay and her 2 sisters, Charolotte Rosenthal and Ruth Weinstein. She leaves behind her 3 children, 7 grand children and 4 great grandchildren, along with many other relatives and friends who loved her and will miss her.



There will be no memorial service per her request but donations can be made in her honor, to the .



