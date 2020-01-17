|
Minoru AriiPassed away peacefully on January 13th, 2020 aged 93 years.
Minoru was a dedicated dental technician who loved to build, craft and work with his hands.
Beloved husband of the late Shigeko Arii, also known as Fujima Rokushige.
Loving father of Alice and Elizabeth. Much loved grandfather of Lauren, Sherry, Stephanie and Matthew. Survived by his sisters, Ruth Kiyoko Suzuki and May Fumiko Nakano of San Jose and his brother Yasuo Arii of Wakayama, Japan.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 1:00pm at Soto Mission of San Francisco - Sokoji, 1691 Laguna St., San Francisco
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020