Miriam C. Cadelinia
August 7, 1951 - July 14, 2019Miriam Carol Ann, also known as Myrtle by those closest to her entered the home of our Lord at age 67 peacefully on Sunday, July 14, surrounded by love at Haven Hospice in Gainesville, Florida.
She was born August 7, 1951, in San Francisco, California, the daughter to the late Andrew Cadelinia and Maria Salud Dacanay. She was the middle child of three children.
Miriam grew up in the Mission District until 1964, when she and her family moved to Daly City. She danced the hula, played the piano and belonged to a Filipino Dance Troupe. She graduated 2nd in her class at Jefferson High School in 1969.
In 1978, she moved to Southern California where she worked at the Pennysaver, Ball Corp Efratom, Pac-Bell Cellular which became AirTouch and then Verizon Wireless until October 2015. In the summer of 2016 Miriam packed herself and her fur babies up and moved across the country to Gainesville, Florida where she worked at the University of Florida and the College of the Public Health and Health Professions Dean's Office as the Administrative Support Assistant II.
Miriam loved to read her bible, watching her beloved Calvary Church of Costa Mesa online, spending time with family (fur babies included), shopping, watching her favorite movies on repeat and always wearing a smile on her face. Her spirit is carried on by her two children, Dawn Guardado and Theo Valoria; her son-in-law and daughter-in-law, Juan and Karen; three grandchildren, Grayson, Jacqueline and Juan Anthony; two great-grandchildren, Tyler and Everlee; two surviving siblings, Samuel and Leilani; two very loved fur-babies, Mr. Sushi and Sara Nicole; her companion, John and an extended family of relations and friends from every corner of the United States.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 20th at Olivet Memorial Park, 1601 Hillside Blvd, Colma, CA 94014. Service is at the chapel with inurnment directly afterwards. A lunch following the inurnment will be held to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, just chat. In lieu of flowers we would like donations to be sent to The Humane Society of North Central Florida.
"Remember me with smiles and laughter. For that's the way I'll remember you all. If you can only remember me with tears, then don't remember me at all."
– Patricia Neal as "Julian Sanderson"
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019