Miriam Dyer-Bennet Crocker May March 9, 1922 - March 1, 2019 Our dear Miriam died peacefully on March 1. Born Miriam Dyer-Bennet in Chilliwack, British Columbia, she lived a rich, full, and long life: it took her from Berkeley to Göttingen to Taft to Washington DC, New Haven, San Francisco, Cambridge England, Northfield, Toronto, and finally Victoria, British Columbia.



The youngest child of Miriam Wolcott Clapp and Richard Stewart Dyer-Bennet, Miriam loved (and was loved by) her brothers, Richard, John, Fred, and Christopher.



Miriam graduated Taft Union High School (Taft, CA) and attended Mills College (Oakland), where she was a member of the Athletic Association, played tennis, badminton, and softball, and was President of the Official's Club. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Child Development ('44) and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Public Health ('47) from the University of California, Berkeley. She later pursued post-graduate courses in nursing, mental health, and child development and practiced nursing and was a health educator in Toronto, Canada.



While attending UC Berkeley, she met and married Thomas Timothy (Tim) Crocker with whom she had four children, Edie, Steve, Tom, and Cedric. In 1963, Miriam married Kenneth O. (Kenny) May.



Miriam cared about the world and worked hard for peace. She joined the Canadian Voice of Women for Peace (VOW) in 1967, was active in a wide range of causes, and continued to participate in peace demonstrations well into her 90s.



She loved and will always be loved by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchild; she was a true and caring aunt and great aunt; and she was a devoted and beloved colleague and friend to more than can be counted.



We love her with all our hearts and will carry her in our hearts always.



To honor Miriam, please send donations to organizations working for peace, social justice, the environment, humanitarian causes, and the arts.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019