Miriam Albertha Curtis ParkerMiriam Albertha Curtis Parker was born July 4, 1933, in New York City, to Esten and Louise Curtis, natives of Bermuda. Miriam was the sixth of their seven children. Miriam completed her secondary education at Mathers Academy, a boarding school, in South Carolina. She later attended Hampton University where she met Harrison Parker, Sr. whom she would marry and have 3 children; Harrison Jr., Courtney (Jones), and Miriam (Adams).
Over the course of her professional career, she managed Harrison Sr.'s, D.D.S. dental practice and later became a Unit Supervisor for the City and County of San Francisco, she retired after 27 years of service.
Miriam's social circle included, being a charter member of San Francisco Chapter of Circle-Lets, Inc. and long-term member of the San Francisco Links Inc. She was an avid cook who loved to socialize. Miriam enjoyed games of chance and was always ready to host and entertain her friends.
Her life ended at home surrounded by her children and grandchildren on December 15, 2019 at 6:33 am. She is a member of the Neptune Society. Miriam is survived by her 3 children, 5 grand-children, 2 son-in-law's, sister, nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of Miriam's life will occur at a future date. May she rest in peace. In leu of flowers we ask you to cherish your loved ones fully and daily.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019