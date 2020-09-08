1/1
Miriam Patricia Miller
Pat Miller

Miriam Patricia Miller (April 6, 1945 – August 28, 2020) died peacefully at her mother's home in Woodland, CA after a long illness.
Pat's childhood in Berkeley was interspersed with two-year stints living in Pakistan, Taiwan and Japan as her parents were engaged in scholastic and nursing work there. So perhaps it was no surprise that she later earned degrees in anthropology and nursing at UC Berkeley. She worked much of her career in Highland and Providence Hospitals, and with the Visiting Nurses Association.
Always ready for an adventure in hiking, cycling, wind-surfing or camping, or even traveling the Trans-Siberian Railway, Pat was most happy with the wind in her face while making tracks in fresh powder at Sugar Bowl and Squaw Valley. She also ventured to ski slopes all around the West, and even spent a year as a surgery nurse in Munich so she could ski the Alps.
Pat was predeceased by her father, Richard J. Miller, by her mother Miriam Rademacher Miller just this spring, and by her brother Michael K. Miller.
She is survived by her niece Barbara Miller who has spent the last several years providing 24/7 loving care for both Pat and her mother in Woodland. Pat especially enjoyed her relationships with the children of her five cousins and those of several close friends, plus Ashley S. Hamidi whom she helped raise. She also leaves behind her faithful dog, Xofia, the last of a long line of very lucky dogs in Pat's care since her childhood.
A gathering of family and close friends will be held at a future time when it is safe to do so.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 8 to Sep. 13, 2020.
