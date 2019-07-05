Dr. Toshiko "Tee" Miriam Tani Dr. Toshiko "Tee" Miriam Tani. Age 93, of San Francisco, CA, passed away peacefully at her residence in San Francisco Towers on July 5, 2019.



Born on May 23,1926 in San Francisco, the daughter of Kazutami and Yukiko Tani, Miriam enjoyed a long and distinguished career as an Anesthesiologist, retiring from San Francisco's St Mary's Hospital in 1991. Miriam attended UC Berkeley and UCSF Medical School, one of only seven women in her graduating medical class. Miriam lived her entire life with a sense of spirit and adventure. No more so than when WWII broke out and her family was in Japan visiting family and unable to return. Miriam, then just a teenager, stayed with family friends in the US until she was eventually interned at Heart Mountain in Wyoming, all the while keeping her teenage sense of adventure and a wonderfully detailed diary to go along with it.



In later years Miriam was an avid traveler, visiting countless countries around the globe over the course of her lifetime. She also had many talents and interests, including a devoted patron of the arts, needlepoint, and a cherished miniatures collection. Sharp and incredibly knowledgeable, she never encountered a jigsaw puzzle she couldn't conquer!



Miriam was blessed with a wonderful family; sisters Kimiko, Ruth, Mary and brother Samuel, as well as many lifelong friendships and loving relationships. She is survived by her sister Mary Obana of Redwood City, with whom she was very close, her brother Samuel Tani of Huachuca, AZ, and by many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins and in-laws.



To honor Miriam's wishes, her ashes will be spread over her beloved San Francisco Bay. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to The Asian Art Museum of San Francisco. The family welcomes your thoughts, photos and warm memories, all of which can be posted online on Miriam's memorial page at legacy.com.







Published in San Francisco Chronicle from July 6 to July 8, 2019