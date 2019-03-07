Misako Tanaka Sumida Misako Tanaka Sumida passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019, at age 94. Misako was the youngest child of Tomitaro Tanaka and Koyumi Tanikawa Tanaka. The family had a small farm in French Camp and, although Misako spent most of her life in San Francisco, she was always a farmer's daughter at heart. In 1942, her family was ordered by the U.S. government to leave their home and farm, and forced to live in an incarceration camp at Gila River, Arizona. Misako was able to leave Gila River when she obtained work as a housekeeper/baby sitter in Chicago. There she met and married Marshall Sumida on May 9, 1945. In 1947, they moved to Japan while Marshall served with the U.S. Military Intelligence Service (MIS). They returned to California in the 1950's and were married for 69 years.

Misako worked as a logistics administrative assistant and executive secretary for three shipping companies: Transmarine Navigation Corporation, Matson Navigation Company, and NYK Line, Inc. She enjoyed her work and co-workers so much, she did not retire until the age of 74. Misako was known for her love of cats and dogs, her humor, and out-going personality.

Misako was predeceased by her parents, husband Marshall, and brother Dr. James Tanaka. She is survived by her sister Kathryn Komure, sister-in-law Fusae Tanaka, many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and extended family who loved her. The family thanks the Kimochi Home staff for the wonderful care they provided to Misako. Any donations in memory of Misako can be made to Kimochi, Inc., 1531 Sutter St., San Francisco 94109.

Please share your memories and comments about Misako at [email protected] Misako's family is planning a reception in San Francisco on March 30, so please RSVP at the gmail address by March 27, if you are interested in coming. More details will be emailed to you.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary