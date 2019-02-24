Home

Misao Inaba

Misao Inaba Obituary
October 14, 1922 - December 2, 2018

Misao Inaba passed away peacefully on December 2, 2018, in her daughter's home in San Francisco where she lived for the past 9 years. She was 96 years old. She is survived by her 6 children and their spouses: Sharon Kotabe, Leslee and G.T. Wong, Darryl and Diane Inaba, Harley and Judy Inaba, Lynne and Robert Ishikawa, Don and Kumiko Inaba; 9 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law Shigeko and George Hirano; brother-in-law Akio Mochizuki; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Kima and Kuhei Hamaoka; husband Hitoshi "Flu" Inaba; sister Hisaye Mochizuki; son-in-law Dan Kotabe.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2018, at 2PM at the Buddhist Church of Sacramento, 2401 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019
