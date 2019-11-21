Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:30 PM
Pine United Methodist Church
426-33rd Avenue
San Francisco, CA
1926 - 2019
Misao Otsuki Obituary
Misao Otsuki

December 16, 1926 - October 22, 2019

Misao Otsuki, 92, passed away peacefully at her home in San Francisco on October 22, 2019.
She was born in 1926 in Turlock, California to Yonehichi and Suye Sugiura, the second of eight children. In 1942 at the start of WWII her family was sent to the Amache Internment Camp in Colorado. There she met her husband, Jim. After the war, they married, settled in San Francisco and had a daughter, Joanne and a son, Randy. While caring for her children and mother-in-law at home, and as an accomplished seamstress, she worked at various dress shops and stores in San Francisco, ultimately retiring from Saks Fifth Avenue.

Jim and Misao were loving and caring as a couple and as parents and grandparents. When Jim suddenly passed away in 1990 at 67, Misao was determined to maintain an independent and active life. She learned to drive, volunteered and kept up a socially active life with friends, family and church. She took great pleasure in her art classes but her greatest joy was with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, her brothers Tsutomu, Isamu, Takeshi and Satoru and her sister Michiko Holden. She is survived by her sister Sumiye Pereira, brother Masaru, daughter Joanne (Richard) and son Randy (Laura "Bonz"). She is also survived by her grandchildren Steven (Kristi), Kyle and Traci (Matin), great-grandchildren Madyson, Taylor and Bryce and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for January 11, 2020 at 12:30pm at Pine United Methodist Church, 426-33rd Avenue, San Francisco.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019
