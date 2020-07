Or Copy this URL to Share

Mitchell Dennis Dill

January 9, 1943 - July 23, 2020

Mitchell lived in San Francisco and worked for Bay Meadows Race Track until he retired. He is survived by his brother, nieces, nephew and close friends. He loved San Francisco and animals. He will truly be missed. There will be no service, internment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery Colma.



