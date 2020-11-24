Mitzi Halvorson
October 13, 1953 ~ November 2, 2020
On November 2, 2020 Mitzi Halvorson (nee Mary Ellen Rossman) passed away unexpectedly at Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in Burlingame, CA.
Mitzi was born to Belle and A. Kenneth Rossman of Omaha, NE on October 13, 1953. She graduated from Marian High School in 1971. She attended the University of NE at Omaha. Mitzi moved to California in 1982 and was a resident of San Mateo, CA. Her career of 41 years was spent with the Marriott Corporation, most of it at the San Francisco Airport Marriott Waterfront Hotel. Mitzi possessed a loving and loyal spirit well-matched to her exceptional beauty.
Mitzi is survived by Jesus Flores, her loving partner of 31 years. He was the love of her life. She is also survived by her mother Belle Rossman of Barrington, IL; brother Michael (Martha) Rossman of Oakland, CA; sister Sherry Rossman of Barrington, IL; brother James (Laura) Rossman of Baltimore, MD; brother William Rossman of Oakland, CA; sister Esther (John) Sciaccotta of Barrington, IL; sister-in-law Carmen Flores of San Antonio, TX.
Mitzi was a beloved and special Auntie to Ken and Michelle Rossman of Baltimore, MD; Andrew Rossman of Oakland, CA; J.C. (Krista), Michael, Anna, & Joey Sciaccotta of Barrington, IL; Jonathan Holly of Denton, TX; lifetime friends Debra and Steve Marten of Omaha, NE.
Mitzi was preceded in death by her father A. Kenneth (Duke) Rossman and her brother Joe Rossman.
Mitzi was very loved and her presence will be deeply missed by family, friends and colleagues but never far from our hearts.
Due to our current social conditions there will be no public services. A future Celebration of Life will be conducted once the family is able to be together. In lieu of flowers the family requests considerations of contributions in her memory to the American Cancer Society
or ASPCA.