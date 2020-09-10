Mitzi Jarvis

Mitzi G. Jarvis

January 21, 1939 - September 6, 2020

Born Marion Goodman on January 21, 1939 in Ogden, Utah to immigrant parents Mary (Amsterdam, Holland) and Henry Goodman (Frankfurt, Germany). Preceded in death by brother Bill Goodman (Stockton). Survived by brother Vern "Duck" Goodman and sister-in-law Delores Goodman (Farr West, Utah); sister Shanah Michaelson and brother-in-law Rich Michaelson (Syracuse, Utah); Bill's wife Sandy Goodman (Stockton); Melanie Jones of San Francisco; Steve Jones (and wife Stephanie, grandkids Kendall, Carson, and Juliette) of Seattle; and Greg Jones of Stockton.

Mitzi is remembered for her sense of style; her voracious reading of current events, politics, and popular culture; her creativity expressed through quilting (including one given to each grandchild when they first left home); her travels, including a recent bucket list trip to Niagara Falls; her love for fresh, healthy cooking, good dining, and skill in keeping her kids at bay with carrot sticks while preparing dinner; her love for roses and backyard gardens; her fights for justice, in particular the women's movement where she taught her family about equity by her readings, her attitudes, and her actions.

A memorial service will be scheduled in the coming months. Donations may be made to the Hospice of San Joaquin or the Emergency Food Bank of Stockton/San Joaquin.

She will be remembered by friends and family whenever we see roses in bloom, play NY Times Sunday puzzles, and venture out for fine eating and culture in San Francisco.



