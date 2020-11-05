1/
Moira McGuinness
Moira S. McGuinness

Moira S. McGuinness passed peacefully at home in La Quinta, CA on October 27th, 2020. A native San Franciscan, born on St. Patrick's Day a few moons ago...

Moira, a beautiful woman inside and out, she carried an effortless sense of strength and grace. Moira possessed a captivating sense of humor and a keen dry wit. Always elegant, and a fiercely loyal friend to many, she will be missed.

Predeceased by her late husband, Ted Llewellyn, she is survived by her brother Joe McGuinness, her sister Sheila McGuinness Maybry, and their families. She leaves a devoted Jack Russell, Duffy.

Per Moira's request, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Limbs for Life Foundation 9604 N. May Ave. Oklahoma City at www.limbsforlife.org

Requiescat In Pace



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
