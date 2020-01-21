|
|
Moira Lant Nichols
Dec 20, 1921 - Jan 1, 2020Moira Nichols died on January 1, 2020, at Piedmont Gardens in Oakland. Raised in Baton Rouge, LA, she married Lawrence van Bylandt Nichols in 1942, and joined him for diplomatic service in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, before settling in California with their daughter, Louise. Moira was a travel agent and a world traveler in her own right. She remained a dedicated and energetic advocate for peace, racial justice, and the environment, well into her nineties. A proud and devoted member of St. Augustine's Episcopal Church, she embodied the call to think globally and act locally. Her wit, memory for detail, strong opinions, and dedication to justice made her a beloved member of many communities. Her resilience after Larry's death in 1976 and Louise's death in 2002 was admirable. She leaves a wealth of friendship, admiration, and love among all who knew her. A service will be held at St. Augustine's Episcopal Church 2pm on February 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, Moira would appreciate donations to the Yosemite Conservancy or to a .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020