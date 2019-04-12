Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Lafayette Community Center
500 St. Mary's Rd.
Lafayette, CA
Molly Marshall Obituary
Molly C. Marshall

September 1, 1954-March 31, 2019

Molly Cecilia Marshall passed away of heart complications at the age of 64. She was raised in Lafayette, California and remained in the East Bay Area for the remainder of her life. Her beautiful singing voice, love for her family, and passion for the outdoors will be remembered fondly.

She is survived by her daughters, Nina Mastick and Carey Prokosch, son-in-law and grandson, Danny and Davis Prokosch, sisters Ann Filson and Ellen Marshall, brothers Mark and Paul Marshall, brother-in-law Dick Filson, and sisters-in-law Margaret and Gale Marshall, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded by parents Andrew and Marybeth Marshall.

Molly brought immense happiness to all she knew with her true kindness, musical talent, green-thumb, and delicious meals cooked from the heart. She had many roles throughout her life: daughter, sister, friend, bandmate, mother, colleague, auntie, music teacher, 4-H leader, and most recently, Grammy. She made an indelible impact on so many lives and her spirit will continue to shine down on us to provide encouragement.

Celebration of life: Sunday, April 28th, 3pm; Lafayette Community Center, 500 St. Mary's Rd. Lafayette, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 13, 2019
