Molly (Mary) Means

January 30, 1919 - April 30, 2020

Molly passed away in Cupertino, CA. She was born Mary Eloise Wand to Anna and Walter Wand in Vancouver, Washington; their only child. She grew up in Seattle, Washington, attending the University of Washington before transferring to Stanford University as an English major. There she met and married Charles David Means in 1940 after graduation. They were married 53 years before Charlie passed away. They raised 3 children, David Means, Carolyn Means Musto, (Henry) and Mary Lee Ray (Jim). At age 80 she was remarried to Albert Glenn. She has 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by Charlie, David, Carolyn and Albert. Molly lived a long and full life. She was an avid reader, lifelong learner, huge Stanford sports fan and loved everything French. She traveled extensively, played golf, bridge, and was always the best dressed lady in the room. She was brave, resilient, and proud. She once quoted a passage by Edith Wharton saying, "If one is unafraid of change, insatiable in intellectual curiosity, interested in big things, and happy in small ways you will have a long and happy life." This is an apt description of her philosophy. Molly's family wish to express their heartfelt gratitude to her caregivers, her retirement community and Pathways hospice care. At Molly's request, there will be no formal services.



