Molly Mary Momii
Oct. 14, 1924 - Aug. 2, 2019Molly Mary Momii passed away peacefully in her Berkeley home on August 2, 2019, surrounded by family.
Molly Momii was born on October 14, 1924, in Redwood City, CA, the third of five children born to Shizue Takagi (nee Nakanishi) and Yoshifumi Robert Takagi from Wakayama Prefecture, Japan. The Takagi family owned the Takamum Nursery. During WWII, the Takagi's were incarcerated at Tule Lake, CA and Topaz, UT. Before the war ended, Molly moved to Cleveland where she met her future husband, Takeshi Momii. They returned to San Francisco and married in 1946. There they raised two daughters. Molly and Takeshi were avid sports fans and traveled the country to see the 49ers and their favorite jazz musicians. Molly worked for the American Red Cross and U.C. Berkeley. She retired in 1975. After Takeshi's death in 1998, Molly continued to bowl, travel, cheer on the Warriors, and enjoy life. Her strong and independent spirit will live on in her family and friends.
Molly's death was preceded by siblings Mickey Takagi, Fumi Wada and George Takagi. She is survived by sister Lucille Hitomi of Honolulu; daughters Shelley Momii Roberts (John) and Momii Palapaz (Ricki); grandchildren Sara Momii Roberts (Amilcar Perez), Lauren Mary Roberts, and Matthew Takeshi Roberts; great grandchildren Sebastian, Clemente, and Maya; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Private services were held. Donations in Molly Momii's name can be made to the Berkeley Buddhist Temple or J-SEI.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019