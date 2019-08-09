Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Molly Momii
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Molly Momii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Molly Mary Momii

Oct. 14, 1924 - Aug. 2, 2019

Molly Mary Momii passed away peacefully in her Berkeley home on August 2, 2019, surrounded by family.

Molly Momii was born on October 14, 1924, in Redwood City, CA, the third of five children born to Shizue Takagi (nee Nakanishi) and Yoshifumi Robert Takagi from Wakayama Prefecture, Japan. The Takagi family owned the Takamum Nursery. During WWII, the Takagi's were incarcerated at Tule Lake, CA and Topaz, UT. Before the war ended, Molly moved to Cleveland where she met her future husband, Takeshi Momii. They returned to San Francisco and married in 1946. There they raised two daughters. Molly and Takeshi were avid sports fans and traveled the country to see the 49ers and their favorite jazz musicians. Molly worked for the American Red Cross and U.C. Berkeley. She retired in 1975. After Takeshi's death in 1998, Molly continued to bowl, travel, cheer on the Warriors, and enjoy life. Her strong and independent spirit will live on in her family and friends.

Molly's death was preceded by siblings Mickey Takagi, Fumi Wada and George Takagi. She is survived by sister Lucille Hitomi of Honolulu; daughters Shelley Momii Roberts (John) and Momii Palapaz (Ricki); grandchildren Sara Momii Roberts (Amilcar Perez), Lauren Mary Roberts, and Matthew Takeshi Roberts; great grandchildren Sebastian, Clemente, and Maya; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Private services were held. Donations in Molly Momii's name can be made to the Berkeley Buddhist Temple or J-SEI.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Molly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.