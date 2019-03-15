Home

Molly Smith


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Molly Smith Obituary
Molly Kennard Smith

On February 26, 2019, Molly Kennard Smith died peacefully in Richland, WA. Molly was born May 15, 1931 to Everett and Louise Smith. After graduating from Stanford University, she moved to San Francisco, where she met her husband John MacDonald Smith. A long-time volunteer at the De Young Museum and SFMOMA, she was a member of the Junior League of San Francisco, the Royal Oak Foundation, and the Georgian Society. Molly attended St. Luke's Episcopal Church, where she served on the Altar Guild. She is survived by her daughters, Alexandra and Miranda.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 16 to Mar. 24, 2019
