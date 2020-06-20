Mona Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mona C. Miller

Mrs. Mona C. Miller transitioned to heaven on March 31, 2020. Mona's life was a beautiful journey, she was born in Alabama then moved to Florida and eventually raised her three children in San Francisco. She finally lived out her southern dreams in Lithonia, Georgia. She was known as a noble, committed devout catholic. When in San Francisco, she attended St. Gabriel's, St. Dominic's, and Church of the Epiphany. She passionately taught generations of children and her community the principles of empathy, generosity, love, as well as forgiveness. She was an advocate for education, the performing arts, all while sharing her love of sports and took pride in celebrating her family's accomplishments. She was our hero and angel.
She graduated from Florida A&M University. She retired from the Federal government and then singly founded the Image Lounge in San Francisco, California.
Mrs. Mona Miller was married to the late Earl Miller Jr. and they raised three children. Earl Miller III (married to Sabrena Miller), Olga Banks (previously married to Gary Banks), and the late Anthony Miller. She was affectionally known as "Mema" and was adored by her 4 grandchildren Danielle Banks (Richard Bougere), David Banks, Sierra Miller, and Christian Banks and great-granddaughter Bianca Bougere.
A celebration of life for this angel will be held in San Francisco at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved