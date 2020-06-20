Mona C. Miller



Mrs. Mona C. Miller transitioned to heaven on March 31, 2020. Mona's life was a beautiful journey, she was born in Alabama then moved to Florida and eventually raised her three children in San Francisco. She finally lived out her southern dreams in Lithonia, Georgia. She was known as a noble, committed devout catholic. When in San Francisco, she attended St. Gabriel's, St. Dominic's, and Church of the Epiphany. She passionately taught generations of children and her community the principles of empathy, generosity, love, as well as forgiveness. She was an advocate for education, the performing arts, all while sharing her love of sports and took pride in celebrating her family's accomplishments. She was our hero and angel.

She graduated from Florida A&M University. She retired from the Federal government and then singly founded the Image Lounge in San Francisco, California.

Mrs. Mona Miller was married to the late Earl Miller Jr. and they raised three children. Earl Miller III (married to Sabrena Miller), Olga Banks (previously married to Gary Banks), and the late Anthony Miller. She was affectionally known as "Mema" and was adored by her 4 grandchildren Danielle Banks (Richard Bougere), David Banks, Sierra Miller, and Christian Banks and great-granddaughter Bianca Bougere.

A celebration of life for this angel will be held in San Francisco at a later date.





