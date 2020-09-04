Monica Mary Driscoll
Monica Mary Driscoll left us on August 31st, 2020. Born on May 7, 1958, Monica, a native San Franciscan, grew up in an Irish Catholic family with seven brothers and sisters. She was predeceased by her parents, Mary Theresa (Murray) and Timothy Joseph Driscoll, her aunt, Elizabeth Murray (Petty), brother, Timothy Joseph (Tim) Driscoll, Jr., and sister, Joan Allen.
Survivors include her sisters, Marybeth Driscoll, Carol Cogliandro, and Kathleen Mino and brothers, Jim and John Driscoll, along with aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces representing generations of Monica's extended San Francisco family.
Sincere thanks and gratitude to the exceptional staff of Laguna Honda Hospital who provided amazing care and kindness to our sister during the many years that she lived there. Thank you also to the wonderful doctors and nurses at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital who cared so capably and compassionately for Monica during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Monica's name to the Schizophrenia and Related Disorders Alliance of America (sardaa.org
), Laguna Hospital and Rehabilitation Center (lagunahonda.org
), and Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center (zuckerbergsanfranciscogeneral.org
). Private commital services held at Holy Cross Cemetery. A celebration of Monica's life will take place at a later date.