Monroe D Reitz "Monty"

Feb 18, 1927 - Nov 14, 2020

Monty Reitz, was born in Hancock, Minn. To two German parents, whose families established their new lives in America at the turn of the century, and where Monty grew up to love farm life and the woods and wilderness of the northern plains state. After Monty's military service at the end of WWII, when he first came to California to be stationed at Fort Ord, he graduated from MSUM (Moorhead Teachers College in Minnesota) where he met and married Gladys Scheer in 1950. Their first assignment was on the Red Lake Indian Reservation, Minnesota, to teach/coach Native American students. In 1952 they moved to California, where Monty received his Master Degree at UCLA. Their two daughters, Michelle & Cheri, were born before the couple's divorce in 1965, when they lived in San Mateo. Monty worked in the San Mateo, Belmont, Sonoma and Livermore school districts before retiring in 1990. He and his wife, Ramona, of 45 years, then moved to Pacific Grove. With his Shutzhund trained German Shepherd, Vicky von der Pfalz, Monty began his avocation of Search and Rescue training and service, both in Santa Cruz County and Monterey County Sheriff's SAR Volunteer Team. Monty trained SAR dogs until his 90s, when his long battle with cancer brought him to the end of a long and varied life, where he was known for his knowledge of government, politics, school administration and volunteerism. He was dearly loved by his family, wife Ramona, daughters Diane Hunter, Michelle & husband Rory Glaubert, Cheri Cerna, step-sons, Jeff & wife Lyn Toquinto, Steve Toquinto & Tim Toquinto, grandsons, Ryan Glaubert & Casey Cerna, granddaughters Signy, Kyra & Alya Toquinto, Andrea and Kaden Toquinto and great-grandchildren Blake and Carson Glaubert, Ripley & Rowyn Toquinto & Mara Toquinto.He will be missed by his many friends in education, dog training & volunteerism. In remembrance of Monty adopt a German Shepherd or any dog and take it into your home and love it !





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store