Morris X. Lujan "Moe"



Our beloved Morris X. Lujan, "Moe," born June 9, 1940, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Moe grew up in the Mission and Excelsior districts of San Francisco and was known to many as the Fonzi of our time. Moe retired in 2004 after a long career with the City of San Francisco. A true San Franciscan, Moe was an avid 49ers fan, never missing a game. He was a boxer in his prime and enjoyed watching the fights every chance he got.



Morris is survived by his loving wife, Janet, his daughters Pam and Tami, as well as his eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, his seven siblings and many nieces and nephews. His love extended to the kids he and Janet cared for, many coming from all corners of the globe as part of the homestay program they participated in for over 25 years.



Morris' family will honor his wishes by celebrating his life with only immediate family.



