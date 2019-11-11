|
|
Morton H. Owens
1927 - 2019Mort Owens passed away in Redwood City on November 9, 2019. Born in San Francisco on July 3, 1927, Mort graduated High School in San Francisco and immediately entered the US Navy. His military service included mortuary duties, and on his discharge he returned to San Francisco where he attended Mortuary College and began a lifelong career in funeral service. He worked for 35 years serving the Jewish Community of San Francisco as a funeral director and in his later years he enjoyed working in Burlingame with Crosby – N. Gray & Co. Mort was a consummate funeral service professional, meticulously caring for client families with deep compassion and endless respect. Active in the Masonic Lodge, he recently received recognition for fifty years membership. He was a very giving person, always wanting to please. Mort is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Hilda; a step-daughter, Sharon Barkoff (Rodger); 4 step-grandchildren: Mindie Romanowski (Jon), Matthew Barkoff (Britton), Kendra Lamy (Jonathan), and Lynsey Barkoff; and by seven step great-grandchildren: Emma, Lexi, Ben, Jonah, Mia, Griffin, and Quinn. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of Home of Peace Cemetery, Colma, at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Entombment will follow at Salem Memorial Park. Mort's life was filled with many challenges and many joys. May his memory be a blessing.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 12, 2019