Muriel AndersonBorn Dec. 24th 1921;
Died June 1st 2019.
Muriel was predeceased by her husband Joseph Anderson and her son Jon Anderson. Muriel is survived by her sons Joseph and Jim Grandson Zachary and Grand daughter Lauren.
Muriel was a member of the Marine Cooks and Stewards Union. Muriel loved her time spent as a Merchant Mariner.
She was also a member of the SF Women's Propeller Club and a charter member of the Golden Gate Chapter of the AMMV as well as a charter member of the Navy League.
She had a zest for adventure, she loved taking hiking trips with her friends and even learned how to fly. She will be missed by all who new her. A celebration of her life will be held in her honor.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2019